Russian Oligarch Deripaska's Sochi Hotel Seized After War Criticism – FT

A Russian court ordered the seizure of a luxury hotel complex owned by Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska after he criticized President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine earlier this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The court order to seize the $1bn Imeretinskiy hotel and marina complex in Sochi came in September after the Kremlin asked Deripaska to stop publicly criticizing the war, according to two people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported.

While the legal dispute started before the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February and was not, therefore “ostensibly linked” to Deripaska’s criticism of the war, the Financial Times report suggests that the oligarch's comments may have influenced the case's outcome.

Deripaska said in March that peace was needed “as soon as possible” and in June stressed that “destroying Ukraine would be a colossal mistake,” the Financial Times reported.

“The Kremlin asked him to calm down,” one person close to Deripaska told the Financial Times, while another Deripaska associate said that the Kremlin repeated its request on at least one occasion.