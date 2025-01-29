Ukraine Seizes $50M of Russian Aluminum Tycoon Deripaska’s Raw Materials

Ukraine has confiscated 2.11 billion hryvnia ($50.3 million) worth of Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska’s raw material assets two years after blocking their shipment, the SBU security service said Wednesday.

The SBU said it seized almost 500,000 metric tons of bauxite and alumina that were stored at the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which Ukraine nationalized alongside other Deripaska-owned factories following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The ore was produced in Ukraine before Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, according to the SBU.