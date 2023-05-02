Russian Billionaire Seeking Sanctions Relief Insures Moscow's Battle Equipment – Investigation

Companies linked to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman have supplied uniforms and equipment to the Russian military and insured equipment used by Russia’s National Guard to fight in Ukraine, according to a joint investigation by U.S.-funded media outlets Current Time and Radio Svoboda Ukraine.

The report comes as Fridman continues to appeal to the European Union to lift sanctions imposed on him over the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the X5 Retail Group, which owns one of Russia’s largest supermarket chains, Pyaterochka, and which counts Fridman among its shareholders, continued to work with the Defense Ministry’s military supply chain Voentorg after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The European Union sanctioned Voentorg’s parent company in June 2022.

According to the investigation, Voentorg transferred $6.2 million to Fridman's company in 2022. In addition, Pyaterochka supermarkets regularly hold campaigns to raise food and aid donations for the Russian military.