Russian Billionaires Supply Kremlin’s Army, Military-Industrial Complex – Proekt

At least 81 Russian billionaires have business links to Russia’s military or to annexed Ukrainian territories amid the war in Ukraine, the independent investigative outlet Proekt reported Monday.

Most of these individuals have stayed silent on the war, with some reportedly criticizing it in private conversations. Despite their links to Russia’s war machine, 34 of these oligarchs have only been sanctioned by Kyiv and not by any of its Western allies, Proekt said. And some have sought to appeal for the West to lift the war-related sanctions against them.

Billionaire and steel magnate Alexei Mordashov; Norilsk Nickel president Vladimir Potanin; Alisher Usmanov and Arkady Rotenberg are among the Russian businessmen whose enterprises have supplied the Russian army, Proekt said.

Proekt searched for public state contracts between companies wholly or partially owned by Forbes’ most recent list of the 200 richest Russians and Russian military factories, the Defense Ministry or the National Guard (Rosgvardiya).