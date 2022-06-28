Russian Oligarch Deripaska Says Destroying Ukraine Would Be 'Colossal Mistake'

Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska said Tuesday it would be a "colossal mistake" for Russia to destroy Ukraine with its military offensive, a rare rebuke from a member of Russia's business elite.

"Is it in Russia's interest to destroy Ukraine? Of course not, that would be a colossal mistake," he told a rare press conference in Moscow.

He repeated the term "colossal mistake" several times and termed as "war" Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, a word that is effectively banned in Russia where authorities insist they are conducting a "special military operation" in the pro-Western country.