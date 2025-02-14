Nearly Half of Sanctioned Russian Oligarchs Win Appeals in Western Courts – RTVI

Almost half of sanctioned Russian billionaires, chief executives and their relatives have successfully overturned Western sanctions, the RTVI broadcaster reported Friday, citing court cases and publicly available data.
Out of 88 legal challenges in the U.S., U.K., EU, Canada and Australia, 42 individuals have had sanctions lifted, while 39 cases were rejected and nine remain pending.
The EU saw the highest number of challenges, with 18 successful appeals and 27 rejections — resulting in a 37% success rate. Canada followed, with nine successful cases and seven rejections.
In the United States, six people had sanctions lifted, while two were denied. In Britain, four succeeded and three failed, while in Australia, five were successful with no recorded rejections so far.
According to RTVI, the actual number of sanctions challengers is likely higher, as some may have used aliases or different initials in legal proceedings.
Sanctioned individuals have been most successful in their legal challenges by cutting ties with Russia, proving their businesses are not based there or identifying errors in the sanctions process.
However, having sanctions lifted does not guarantee full reintegration into the global financial system, RTVI noted. Many remain at risk of being targeted in future rounds of penalties or effectively blacklisted by banks and companies.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.