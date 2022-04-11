Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: The Russian Oligarchs Who Have Lost Billions Since Ukraine War

Russian billionaires saw their fortunes plunge over the past year, losing roughly 27% of their wealth — with the main factors being Western sanctions spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent plunge in the ruble's value.

Since the beginning of the year, the collective worth of Russia's richest fell by 42% ($263 billion), amounting to $320 billion. Only 83 Russians made it to the 2022 Forbes list of the World’s Billionaires, down from 117 last year.

Here’s a closer look at the oligarchs whose fortunes have plummeted:
Alexei Mordashov: down $15.9 billion.
2021: $29.1 billion
2022: $13.2 billion
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Vagit Alekperov: down $14.4 billion.
2021: $24.9 billion
2022: $10.5 billion
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Suleiman Kerimov: down $11.4.
2021: $15.8 billion
2022: $4.4 billion
Hlebushek (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Leonid Mikhelson: down $10.9 billion.
2021: $24.9 billion
2022: $14 billion
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Gennady Timchenko: down $10.7 billion.
2021: $22 billion
2022: $11.3 billion
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Vladimir Potanin: down $9.7 billion
2021: $27 billion
2022: $17.3 billion
Frolzart (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Roman Abramovich: down $7.6 billion.
2021: $14,5 billion
2022: $6.9 billion
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Alisher Usmanov: down $6.9 billion.
2021: $18.4 billion
2022: $11.5 billion
kremlin.ru
Read more about: Sanctions , Oligarchs

More image galleries

Big Goodbye

Russian Elite Attends Nationalist Firebrand Zhirinovsky's Funeral

Zhirinovsky, a staple of Russian politics for over three decades, died of Covid-19 complications earlier this week.
creative protest

Russian Activists Find Ways to Protest Despite the Bans

Russians continue to protest the war in Ukraine in acts large and small.
under protection

Kyiv Hurries to Protect Statues From Russian Attack

Many of Kyiv’s beloved statues and artifacts are being hidden behind protective materials.
pet rescue

Saving the Dogs and Cats of Ukraine

Ukraine's dogs and cats - and hamsters, rats, rabbits, and other pets - stay by the side of their owners.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.