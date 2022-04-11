In Photos: The Russian Oligarchs Who Have Lost Billions Since Ukraine War
Russian billionaires saw their fortunes plunge over the past year, losing roughly 27% of their wealth — with the main factors being Western sanctions spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent plunge in the ruble's value.
Since the beginning of the year, the collective worth of Russia's richest fell by 42% ($263 billion), amounting to $320 billion. Only 83 Russians made it to the 2022 Forbes list of the World’s Billionaires, down from 117 last year.
Here’s a closer look at the oligarchs whose fortunes have plummeted:
Alexei Mordashov: down $15.9 billion.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Vagit Alekperov: down $14.4 billion.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Suleiman Kerimov: down $11.4.
Hlebushek (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Leonid Mikhelson: down $10.9 billion.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Gennady Timchenko: down $10.7 billion.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Vladimir Potanin: down $9.7 billion
Frolzart (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Roman Abramovich: down $7.6 billion.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Alisher Usmanov: down $6.9 billion.
kremlin.ru