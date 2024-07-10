Hungary’s Orban Tells EU that Putin, Xi Expect Ukraine Talks by End of 2024 – El Pais

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the European Union that Russian and Chinese leaders expect Ukrainian peace talks by the end of 2024, the Spanish daily El Pais reported Wednesday, citing his confidential reports filed after visiting the countries.

One of President Vladimir Putin’s closest Western partners, Orban has sparked the ire of the EU and the United States with his self-described peace mission to Ukraine, Russia and China soon after taking over the rotating six-month EU presidency on July 1.

“Orban assures that Putin and [Chinese President Xi Jinping] assume that new peace talks will be held between Russia and Ukraine before the end of the year,” El Pais wrote, citing the populist Hungarian leader’s letter.

Commenting on the report, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told the RBC news website that peace talks would take place when Ukraine is ready and “assumes a more realistic stance.”

El Pais reported that Putin told Orban he was “surprised” by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rejection of his ceasefire proposal, assessing Ukraine’s battlefield losses at 40,000 to 50,000 per month while declining to specify Russia’s.

Last month, Putin said Russia would halt its offensive only if Ukraine fully withdrew its troops from the east and south and dropped its bid for NATO membership, a proposal that Kyiv slammed as a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Adolf Hitler.