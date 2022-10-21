Pipeline Blasts Truth Would Surprise Europeans – Kremlin

The Kremlin said Friday that the "truth" behind last month's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines would "surprise" many Europeans if it was to be made public.

Moscow has for weeks alluded that its intelligence has a different version of what caused the September explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is working "intensely" to be included in an international probe, which Russia has previously said is "tailored" against it.

"Work is underway through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

"But so far it is running into a wall of unwillingness to get to the bottom of the truth together, which will surely surprise many in European countries if it was to be made public."

He gave no further details.