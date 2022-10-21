Support The Moscow Times!
Pipeline Blasts Truth Would Surprise Europeans – Kremlin

By AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Dmitry Azarov / Kommersant

The Kremlin said Friday that the "truth" behind last month's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines would "surprise" many Europeans if it was to be made public. 

Moscow has for weeks alluded that its intelligence has a different version of what caused the September explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.  

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is working "intensely" to be included in an international probe, which Russia has previously said is "tailored" against it. 

"Work is underway through diplomatic channels," Peskov said. 

"But so far it is running into a wall of unwillingness to get to the bottom of the truth together, which will surely surprise many in European countries if it was to be made public."

He gave no further details. 

Russia has for weeks complained about not being included in the probe. 

"Neither the Germans, nor the Swedes, nor the Danes share information with us," Peskov said.

Moscow has previously accused Western countries of being behind the explosions of the pipelines, built to carry Russian gas to Germany.

The pipelines have been at the center of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

