Russian Insurers Offer Property Protection Against Drone and Missile Damage

Russian insurance companies have started offering optional coverage for war-related risks, driving up the total cost of standard property insurance policies by up to 12%, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Friday.

The new add-ons allow homeowners to buy protection against property damage caused by falling drone debris, missile explosions or malfunctioning Russian air defense systems.

Policy terms from major firms AlfaStrakhovanie and Ingosstrakh now explicitly list “military actions, maneuvers, exercises or military operations of any kind” as covered perils for property damage or loss.

The Kremlin officially refers to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.”