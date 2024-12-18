Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Several Hundred’ North Korean Casualties in Russia’s Kursk – U.S. Official

By AFP
KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

North Korean forces have suffered "several hundred" casualties fighting against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, a senior U.S. military official said Tuesday.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia's war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

"Several hundred casualties is our latest estimate that the DPRK has suffered," the official said on condition of anonymity, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

This "would include everything from... light wounds up to being KIA [killed in action]," the official said, with soldiers of "all ranks" among the casualties.

"These are not battle-hardened troops. They haven't been in combat before," the official said, adding that this was likely contributing to "why they have been suffering the casualties that they have at the hands of the Ukrainians."

The official's comments on casualties came after Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia has used North Korean troops at the heart of an "intensive offensive" in Kursk over several days.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their military ties since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A landmark defense pact between Pyongyang and Moscow signed in June came into force earlier this month.

Experts say the nuclear-armed North's leader, Kim Jong Un, is keen to acquire advanced technology from Russia and battle experience for his troops.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been a key supporter of Kyiv and has been rushing to provide it with billions of dollars in already authorized aid before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. assistance for Ukraine and claimed he could secure a ceasefire within hours — comments that have triggered fears in Kyiv and Europe about the future of U.S. aid under his administration.

A senior defense official said Tuesday that not all of the remaining $5.6 billion that can be drawn from U.S. stocks may be used in time.

"I would certainly anticipate that... there could be remaining authority that would transition and be available for the next administration to use," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Read more about: North Korea , Ukraine war , Kursk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Waging 'Intense' Counteroffensive With North Korean Troops in Kursk Region, Kyiv Says

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said North Korean forces have “already suffered heavy losses” in the partially occupied region.
2 Min read

At Least 30 North Korean Troops Killed or Wounded in Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

Kyiv said North Korean forces in the embroiled border region were already “being replenished with fresh personnel” sent to help Russia’s army.
1 Min read

North Korean General Wounded in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Region – WSJ

Ukrainian and South Korean officials previously said that Pyongyang sent Col. Gen. Kim Yong Bok to oversee North Korea’s coordination with Russia.
1 Min read

NATO Chief Says North Korean Troops Sent to Russia’s Kursk Region

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte decried the deployment as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “growing desperation.”
2 Min read