Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping Retake Kursk as Pyongyang Confirms Troop Deployment

President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to help Russia reclaim territory from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

"The Korean friends acted, guided by sentiments of solidarity, justice and real camaraderie," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying. "We appreciate it greatly and are deeply thankful to Comrade Kim Jong Un personally... and to the North Korean people."

Over the weekend, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov also praised the "heroism" of the North Korean soldiers, saying they had "provided significant assistance in defeating Ukrainian forces."

North Korea on Monday confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to Russia, with state news agency KCNA reporting that Pyongyang's soldiers participated in combat operations to retake territory in the Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion in August.

The confirmation follows months of reports from South Korean and Western intelligence agencies that Pyongyang had sent more than 10,000 soldiers to assist Russia in Kursk last year.