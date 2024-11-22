North Korean General Wounded in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Region – WSJ

A North Korean general was wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on southwestern Russia’s Kursk region, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing anonymous Western officials.

Ukraine on Wednesday fired at least 10 U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at the Maryino estate, a site located around 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the front lines in the Kursk region, Western and Ukrainian officials said.

The estate reportedly housed a Russian army command post and a communications hub, with North Korean generals allegedly present during the attack, according to Ukrainian media.

Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal did not reveal the identity of the North Korean general alleged to have been wounded in the attack, nor did they give details on his injuries. However, Ukrainian and South Korean officials previously told the newspaper that Pyongyang sent Colonel General Kim Yong Bok to oversee North Korea’s coordination with Russia.

Russia’s military confirmed Thursday that British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, while local territorial defense forces in the Kursk region claimed a total of 12 missiles were launched at the Maryino estate, which officially operates as a sanatorium under the Russian presidential directorate.

Western officials accuse North Korea of deploying around 10,000 soldiers to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces carried out a surprise cross-border incursion in early August.

In exchange for its support, North Korea has reportedly received air defense missiles and other military equipment from Russia, according to South Korea’s National Security Adviser Shin Wonsik, who spoke to local media Friday.