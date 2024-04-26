Russian Officials Say Ukrainian Attacks Kill 3

Ukrainian bombardments killed three people in separate attacks on Russian border regions and in occupied Ukrainian territory, Russian and Moscow-installed officials said Friday.

Ukrainian forces over recent months have escalated fatal missile and drone attacks on Russian border regions, and also targeted Russian energy infrastructure.

"The village of Korovyakovka was shelled from the Ukrainian side today," the Russian governor of the Kursk region announced on social media.

"A local resident was killed," he said.

Ukraine has been targeting border regions in reprisal for Russian bombings of Ukrainian towns over the past two years.

A day after another attack on the border region of Bryansk, a woman succumbed to her wounds, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Moscow-installed authorities in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Friday said one person was killed and two more were injured by Ukrainian shelling on the village of Novodruzhesk.

The Luhansk region has been partially controlled by Russian-backed forces since 2014 and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it in late 2022.