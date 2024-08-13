Russia Relocates Some Displaced Kursk Residents to Occupied Ukraine

Russian authorities announced Tuesday that they will help move people displaced from their homes in the Kursk region amid ongoing fighting to parts of occupied eastern Ukraine.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said he was working in coordination with Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, to accommodate evacuees in resorts and health spas near the Azov Sea.

“The first groups of evacuees will be transported to temporary accommodations in the Zaporizhzhia region in the near future,” Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk after widely disputed referendums in September 2022. However, Russian forces do not fully control all the territories that Moscow claims as its own.