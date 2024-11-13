Russian Studio Mosfilm Donates 36 Soviet-Era Tanks to Army

Russia’s oldest and biggest movie studio Mosfilm donated dozens of Soviet-era tanks and other armored vehicles to the Russian army last year, its CEO said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Mosfilm storage facilities housed 28 T-55 tanks, eight PT-76 light tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and other military equipment, according to the company’s chief executive Karen Shakhnazarov.
“I learned that there was a need, contacted the Defense Ministry and they took these vehicles,” Shakhnazarov told Putin in a meeting at the Kremlin.
It was not immediately clear if any of the Soviet-era tanks had already been deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine.
However, open-source intelligence groups that track Russian and Ukrainian military equipment losses have previously reported Moscow sending outdated tanks to the front lines.
Shakhnazarov also boasted Wednesday that Mosfilm had donated 6 million rubles ($60,900) for Russia’s war needs so far in 2024.
Founded in 1924, Mosfilm is known for having produced Soviet cinema classics such as “Alexander Nevsky” and “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.