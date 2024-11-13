Russian Studio Mosfilm Donates 36 Soviet-Era Tanks to Army

Russia’s oldest and biggest movie studio Mosfilm donated dozens of Soviet-era tanks and other armored vehicles to the Russian army last year, its CEO said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Mosfilm storage facilities housed 28 T-55 tanks, eight PT-76 light tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and other military equipment, according to the company’s chief executive Karen Shakhnazarov.

“I learned that there was a need, contacted the Defense Ministry and they took these vehicles,” Shakhnazarov told Putin in a meeting at the Kremlin.

It was not immediately clear if any of the Soviet-era tanks had already been deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine.

However, open-source intelligence groups that track Russian and Ukrainian military equipment losses have previously reported Moscow sending outdated tanks to the front lines.