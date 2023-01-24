Documentary on Jailed Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Nominated for Oscar

The U.S.-produced fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny," which followed the now-jailed Russian anti-corruption campaigner and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during the aftermath of a poisoning attempt in 2020, was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday.

The film, directed by Daniel Roher, shows Navalny during his recuperation in Berlin from poisoning with nerve agent Novichok and as he prepared to return to Russia. When he flew into Moscow in Jan. 2021, Navalny was immediately arrested for violating his parole and jailed.

Combining original interviews with Navalny himself, his wife Yulia, daughter Dariya and close aides, "Navalny" also captures a journalistic scoop when investigative reporter Christo Grozev manages to identify the men involved in the attempt on Navalny's life.

The documentary's most dramatic moment comes when Navalny, pretending to be an official, calls Konstantin Kudryavstev, one of his would-be assassins.

During the call, the hitman admits to lacing Navalny’s underwear with Novichok and outlines how his team had planned the attempted murder multiple times in an extraordinary scene that even Navalny and close associate Maria Pevchikh seem unable to believe.