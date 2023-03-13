'Navalny' Wins Oscar for Best Documentary Film

LOS ANGELES — “Navalny” won the best documentary Oscar at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, besting "All That Breathes," "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "Fire of Love" and "A House Made of Splinters."

The film, directed by Daniel Roher, follows an investigation by the journalist group Bellingcat and CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward to discover who poisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok in August 2020.

"There's one person who couldn't be with us here tonight — Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, who remains in solitary confinement for what he calls — I want to make sure we get his words exactly right — Vladimir Putin's unjust war of aggression in Ukraine, " Roher told the audience as he accepted the golden statuette.

Navalny’s wife Yulia, who was on stage with children Dasha and Zakhar, sent a direct message to her husband. “Alexei, I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free,” Yulia said, “and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love.”

The documentary, produced by CNN films and HBO Max, follows Navalny during his recuperation in Germany following a poisoning attempt with the nerve agent Novichok that left him fighting for his life.