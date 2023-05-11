Navalny Says Returned to Solitary Confinement for 15th Time

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday that he has been returned to solitary confinement for the 15th time since he was imprisoned in 2021.

“Yesterday at 8 in the evening I was released from solitary confinement. Today at 9:30 in the morning I’m back in solitary,” read a tweet shared by Navalny’s team.

According to the Kremlin critic, the reason given for his return to solitary confinement was a failure to “submit to correctional work” and “draw the right conclusions for himself.”

“Thus, the counter for the number of days I’ve spent in solitary has jumped to 165,” he said.

Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges he and his allies call politically motivated.

In April, Russian authorities opened as many as 10 new criminal cases against Navalny.