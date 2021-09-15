Team Navalny Heavily Backs Communist Candidates to Oust Pro-Kremlin Incumbents

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team has published its long-anticipated roster of candidates it hopes supporters will rally behind to oust pro-Kremlin incumbents during this weekend’s parliamentary elections.

With virtually all of Navalny’s allies shut out from the ballot, his team says it is backing a total of 1,234 candidates for Russia’s lower-house State Duma and local assemblies in the polls starting Friday.

“Russia is holding elections to the State Duma from Sept. 17-19. [Pro-Kremlin ruling party] United Russia will try to stay in power for another 5 years,” Navalny’s YouTube channel said in an accompanying video Wednesday.

“We can prevent this with the help of Smart Voting, a strategy that allows you to combine the voters’ ballots against United Russia,” it said.

An overwhelming majority of challengers backed by Navalny’s “Smart Voting” online project across 85 Russian regions are members of the Communist Party, Russia’s second-largest bloc behind the pro-Putin United Russia.

They are followed by dozens of members of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) party; the A Just Russia, For Truth and Patriots of Russia parties, both of which are represented in the State Duma; as well as a handful of veteran and up-and-coming parties without seats in parliament and self-nominated challengers.