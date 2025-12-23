Telegram and WhatsApp Users File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Roskomnadzor

A group of WhatsApp and Telegram users in Russia has filed a class-action lawsuit against state media regulator Roskomnadzor and the Digital Development Ministry over call restrictions on both messaging apps, Russian media reported Tuesday.

The 42 plaintiffs argue that the restrictions violate their constitutional rights, including freedom of information and the secrecy of communications.

In August, Roskomnadzor began restricting voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Telegram as part of what it described as an anti-fraud initiative, a move both companies criticized.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs cite Russian Central Bank data showing that mobile phone calls and text messages — rather than messaging apps — remain the primary channels used for fraud.

Neither Roskomnadzor nor the Digital Development Ministry has commented on the lawsuit, which was filed with Moscow’s Tagansky District Court.

Meta-owned WhatsApp accused Roskomnadzor earlier on Tuesday of attempting to deprive more than 100 million Russians of private communication ahead of the holiday season.

“We’re committed to fighting for our users because forcing people onto less secure and government-mandated apps can only lead to less safety for Russian people,” WhatsApp was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The company appeared to refer to Russia’s efforts to steer users toward Max, a government-backed messaging app launched earlier in 2025 that has been criticized for security flaws.