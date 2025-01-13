Soldier Awarded ‘Hero of Russia’ Title After Viral Close Combat Video

A private from Russia’s Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has been awarded the title of Hero of Russia after fatally stabbing a Ukrainian soldier in hand-to-hand combat in a widely circulated video, according to a decree published by the Kremlin on Saturday.

Andrei Grigoriev, 38, was awarded the title for “demonstrating courage and heroism,” the Kremlin said.

In the graphic video, recorded on a camera attached to a Ukrainian soldier’s helmet in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region last year, Grigoriev can be seen stabbing the soldier with a traditional Yakutian knife multiple times until the victim pleads to allow him to die in peace.

“I want to go on my own…You were the strongest fighter in this world. Farewell,” the Ukrainian soldier told Grigoriev before his death.