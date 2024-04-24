Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In First, Russia Appoints Ukraine War Veteran to Political Office

Ruslan Alexandrov. sitv.ru

A veteran of Russia’s war on Ukraine has been appointed as a district head in his home region on Monday, marking the first known example of a participant in the war being named to public office in Russia. 

“Today, deputies of the Berezovsky District Duma unanimously endorsed the candidacy of Ruslan Alexandrov for the post of the head of the Berezovsky district,” said an announcement on the district’s official website. 

“The inauguration of the new [district] head will take place shortly,” it added. 

Alexandrov, from the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district in western Siberia, enlisted as an army volunteer in 2022 and served in an intelligence unit on the front lines in Ukraine, local news website Tyumen Online reported.  

After he was wounded, Alexandrov returned to his native Berezovsky district and started working at a local enlistment center for military volunteers, according to the news outlet. 

Prior to jump-starting his military career, Alexandrov worked as an environmental specialist in the Berezovsky district administration and also held a job at a sports center in the region’s capital of Khanty-Mansiysk, according to Tyumen Online.  

In a speech earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin said participants of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were the country’s “future elites,” hinting at an upward social mobility for war veterans.

“The real elites of the country who can take over Russia must be formed from these people [who fought in Ukraine],” Putin said. “This means they need to receive support, they need to receive help.”

Read more about: Ukraine war , Siberia , Khanty-Mansi autonomous district , Regions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

terrorism charges

Russia Arrests Four Accused of Helping Ukraine Army

Russia arrested four people Wednesday, accusing them of sending money to Ukrainian armed forces and planning to join its ranks.
2 Min read
neural network

AI Chat Bot to Help Draft Laws in Northern Russian Region

Authorities in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district said the AI language model would help lawmakers handle their heavy workload.
1 Min read
repelled attacks

Russia Says Destroyed Drones Near Moscow, Ukraine Border

Authorities said air defense systems had destroyed one drone over the Lyubertsy district outside Moscow and two drones in the western Bryansk region.
1 Min read
fortifying occupation

Moscow-Held Kherson Region to ‘Ask’ for Russian Military Base

The expected request is the latest example of Russia strengthening its grip on occupied Ukrainian territories.