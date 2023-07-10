Flash Floods Trigger Evacuations on Russia’s Black Sea Coast

Heavy rains struck southern Russia’s Black Sea coast over the weekend, leading to evacuations as overflowing rivers washed away cars and flooded homes.
Emergency authorities in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region issued a flash flood warning from late Sunday into Monday due to the heavy rains.
Footage published early Sunday showed several cars piled together in a mudslide in Russia’s biggest resort of Sochi.
Beachgoers witnessed dolphins being washed up by strong winds and waves.
Around 150 households were flooded and 54 people were placed in temporary shelters at the Sirius urban settlement, a science, educational and tourism cluster established by President Vladimir Putin.
No deaths were reported.
The floods also caused disruptions in train services between Russia and the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia.
Local emergency authorities urged tourists and residents against visiting the flood-hit region.
On Monday, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Krasnodar region branch issued another warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and tornadoes throughout the day.