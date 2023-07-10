Flash Floods Trigger Evacuations on Russia’s Black Sea Coast

Heavy rains struck southern Russia’s Black Sea coast over the weekend, leading to evacuations as overflowing rivers washed away cars and flooded homes.

Emergency authorities in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region issued a flash flood warning from late Sunday into Monday due to the heavy rains.

Footage published early Sunday showed several cars piled together in a mudslide in Russia’s biggest resort of Sochi.

Beachgoers witnessed dolphins being washed up by strong winds and waves.