Ukraine Detains 'Traitor' Who Released Kherson Prisoners

Ukrainian investigators said Tuesday that a prison official in the recently liberated city of Kherson was suspected of committing treason for releasing inmates before the Russian army's retreat.

On Nov. 11, the Russian army pulled forces from the southern city of Kherson, in a major setback in a region President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said that an official in charge of security at a local prison collaborated with the Russian forces and allowed inmates to flee ahead of Russia's retreat.

"The SBI detained a traitor from the Kherson colony, who released prisoners before the liberation of the city," it said in a statement.