Kyiv Says Russian Attacks Kill Several in South and East

Russian shelling and strikes on Ukraine's Kherson region killed one person and wounded several, with at least two civilians also killed in attacks on the center and east of the country, Kyiv said Saturday.
Russia's invasion has dragged on for more than two years, with fierce fighting in the east and regular attacks away from the frontline.
Kyiv's interior ministry said Russian shelling killed a 58-year-old woman in the southern village of Olhivka on the Dnipro River.
Officials also said a Russian air bomb fell near a residential building in the city of Kherson, wounding a child.
"Last night, the Russian army struck the city with a bomb. The shell landed near a five-story building," Kherson's administration said on social media.
It published a video of a destroyed building, with a large crater outside it.
"A seven-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision," authorities said, adding that "the child's life is not in danger."
Authorities said two more people were pulled out alive from the damaged building and that "the rest of the residents were quickly evacuated."
Kyiv also said a teenage boy was killed as he walked with his elder brother in the village of Chervonohryhorivka, on the Dnipro River in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
"Two brothers came under fire in the middle of the street: 16 and 22 years old. The younger one died from his wounds," the interior ministry said.
"The older one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Doctors are fighting for his life," it added.
In the embattled eastern Donetsk region, officials said a man had been killed in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar.
"A 46-year-old man was fatally wounded," Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk region said on social media.
Filashkin earlier said officials evacuated almost 200 people from frontline villages, including 21 children, amid heavy fighting.
Kyiv's air force said Saturday it had downed 12 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over the eastern Donetsk region and central Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.