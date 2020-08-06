Court Jails Young Russians for 'Plotting to Overthrow Putin'

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced three young activists to long jail terms for plotting to overthrow President Vladimir Putin in a case that has sparked protests and allegations of police overreach. In 2018, authorities detained 10 people accusing them of belonging to an anarchist cell called the "New Greatness" that was plotting an uprising against the government.

The group's supporters say the case was fabricated by the FSB security service and that agents infiltrated the group, financed operations and coerced its members into renting office space and creating a charter. Prominent Russian rights group Memorial has pronounced the young men and women political prisoners. A judge in a Moscow court sentenced 27-year-old Ruslan Kostylenkov to seven years in a penal colony, 34-year-old Pyotr Karamzin to 6.5 years and 22-year-old Vyacheslav Kryukov to six years for creating an extremist group. All three had been in pre-trial detention since March 2018. Four others received suspended sentences of 4 to 6.5 years on the same charge, according to an AFP journalist in the courtroom.