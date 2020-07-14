Russia Seeks Hefty Jail Terms For Activists in 'New Greatness' Case

A Russian prosecutor Tuesday requested that three young men receive between six and seven and a half years in prison for allegedly plotting to overthrow Vladimir Putin's government, lawyers said.

In 2018, authorities detained 10 people accusing them of belonging to an anarchist cell that had plotted an uprising against the government in what has come to be known as the "New Greatness" case.

Critics say the case has been fabricated by the security service, and top rights group Memorial has pronounced the young men and women political prisoners.

On Tuesday, a prosecutor requested that Ruslan Kostylenkov, 27, be sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, Pyotr Karamzin, 34, to six and a half years and Vyacheslav Kryukov, 22, to six years.