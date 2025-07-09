Russian Lawmakers Greenlight Restoration of FSB-Run Prison Network

Russian lawmakers have approved legislation restoring the authority of the Federal Security Service (FSB) to operate its own system of pre-trial detention centers.

The measure is set to reverse a 2006 reform that had transferred oversight of these detention centers to the Federal Penitentiary Service in line with Council of Europe recommendations.

The legislation, passed in its final reading in the lower-house State Duma on Tuesday, grants the FSB the power to detain individuals suspected or accused of treason, espionage, terrorism and extremism in facilities under its direct control.

It must now pass a single reading in the upper-house Federation Council before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.

Lawmakers behind the new law argued that re-establishing FSB-run prisons is necessary in light of what they describe as heightened foreign intelligence activity and terrorist threats since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The law aims to prevent suspects in national security cases from engaging in unauthorized communication with other detainees,” Vasily Piskarev, chair of the Duma’s Security and Anti-Corruption Committee and one of the bill’s co-authors, said in a statement. “By isolating such individuals, authorities will be able to disrupt attempts by foreign intelligence services and terrorist groups to contact their agents and involve them in further destabilizing activities.”