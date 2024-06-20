Moscow Court Extends Detention of Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

A Moscow Court on Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested in late April and then later charged with accepting a bribe of more than 1 billion rubles ($11.4 million) while he oversaw military construction projects.

Moscow’s Basmanny Court approved a request from investigators to hold Ivanov, an ally of former Defense Minister and current Russian Security Council head Sergei Shoigu, in police custody until Sept. 23, exactly five months after his arrest — the first in a subsequent crackdown against top defense officials.

The former deputy defense minister faces up to 15 years on corruption charges, which investigators say center around a “criminal conspiracy” to accept funds “in the form of property services during contracting and subcontracting work for the defense ministry.” Ivanov denies the allegations

Businessman Sergei Borodin, who is accused of having helped Ivanov receive bribes, appeared alongside the former defense official in the closed-door court hearing Thursday. The judge ruled to have him held in pre-trial detention as well.