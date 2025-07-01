Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov to 13 years in prison on corruption charges.

Ivanov, who had overseen military construction projects since his 2016 appointment, was arrested in April 2024. His case marked the start of a wider Kremlin-led crackdown on corruption within the Defense Ministry, which has seen the arrests of several other high-ranking officers.

Initially charged with bribery, prosecutors later accused Ivanov of embezzling 4.1 billion rubles ($52.4 million) through foreign bank transfers and an additional 216 million rubles ($2.7 million) during the purchase of two ferries for a crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea.

In addition to prison time, the Moscow City Court fined the 49-year-old ex-defense official 100 million rubles ($1.2 million) and stripped him of his state awards, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported. Court hearings in the case had been held behind closed doors since March.

Prosecutors had sought a 14.5-year prison sentence.

Independent journalist Farida Rustamova said Ivanov’s sentence is the longest for a current or former high-ranking Russian government official in modern history.