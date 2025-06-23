Prosecutors Seek 14.5-Year Prison Sentence for Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

Russian state prosecutors are seeking a nearly 15-year prison sentence for former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on bribery and embezzlement charges, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Monday.

Ivanov, 49, who oversaw military construction projects, was arrested in April 2024, part of what would later become a wider Kremlin crackdown on corruption within the Defense Ministry.

Referred to in the Russian media as the “glamorous general,” Ivanov is the most senior military official arrested since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He served as deputy minister from 2016 and was widely seen as an ally of former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was dismissed last May and appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

Ivanov and his associate, businessman Sergei Borodin, were initially accused of receiving 1.19 billion rubles ($15.1 million) in kickbacks for Defense Ministry contracts.