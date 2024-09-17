Head of Russian Army Theme Park Placed Under House Arrest

The head of Russia’s military theme park has been placed under house arrest, state media reported Monday, following his involvement in a plea deal that incriminated a senior defense ministry official.

Vyacheslav Akhmedov, director of Patriot Park, and Vladimir Shesterov, a senior defense ministry official, were arrested last month on fraud charges linked to the park’s operations. Weeks later, former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov was also arrested on similar charges.

Akhmedov and Shesterov pleaded guilty and testified against Popov, the Kommersant business daily reported last week, citing anonymous sources. Shesterov had already been moved to house arrest on Aug. 7.

In a closed hearing on Monday, a Moscow military court ruled to move Akhmedov from pre-trial detention to house arrest until Dec. 21, according to the state-run news agency TASS.