Head of Russian Army’s Theme Park, Major General Arrested on Fraud Charges

The head of the Russian military’s theme park and a senior defense ministry official were arrested for allegedly embezzling public funds, law enforcement authorities said Monday, the latest detentions in a growing military purge that began earlier this year.
Investigators said Patriot Park director Vyacheslav Akhmedov and Major General Vladimir Shesterov were “involved in the embezzlement of public funds allocated to ensure the activities and functioning of Patriot Park and [its] exhibition center.”
Patriot Park, located in the town of Kubinka some 63 kilometers (39 miles) west of Moscow, is a military theme park and exhibition center featuring interactive exhibits and displays of weapons and equipment. In addition to live-firing ranges, the park hosts a grandiose Orthodox cathedral dedicated to the country’s armed forces.
Police questioned Akhmedov earlier in July and carried out searches at Patriot Park as part of an investigation into the alleged theft of more than 40 million rubles ($471,000) in state contracts. It was not immediately clear what connection Shesterov has with the theme park.
Both men face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of fraud.
The state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that several other Patriot Park employees were also detained, though it was not clear if they were also charged with crimes.
Former Deputy Minister Timur oversaw the construction of Patriot Park. He was arrested in April on allegations of accepting 1 billion rubles ($12.2 million) in bribes.
Ivanov is widely seen as a close ally of Sergei Shoigu, who was ousted from his position as defense minister in May.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.