Russia Charges 2 More Military Officers With Bribery

Russian law enforcement authorities charged two more military officers with taking bribes, investigators said Monday, the latest in a string of arrests linked to alleged corruption in Russia's Defense Ministry.

Ivan Populovsky, the head of a military representative's office, and his subordinate, Grigory Zorin, allegedly received over 11 million rubles ($120,000) from two companies that supplied electrical goods and cables to the Defense Ministry.

In return, the men were expected to weaken their oversight of the goods and give the companies "other privileges and preferences" when carrying out state contracts, said Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

"During the investigation, the defendants pleaded guilty and their involvement in other similar crimes, including those related to embezzlement of funds allocated for the needs of state defense orders, is being looked into," the law enforcement agency added.