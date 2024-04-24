Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Held in Custody on Bribery Accusations

By AFP
Updated:
t.me/mod_russia

A Russian deputy defense minister who was exposed in an investigation by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team was remanded in custody Wednesday on suspicion of taking large bribes.

The arrest of Timur Ivanov, a longtime ally of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, is the most dramatic corruption case in Russia in recent years, and comes as spending on the military has ballooned amid its offensive on Ukraine.

Ivanov, 48, oversaw construction and procurement for the Armed Forces, and was linked to Russia's high-profile rebuilding of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, occupied by Moscow's forces.

"The deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation was sent to a pre-trial detention center," the press service for Moscow courthouses said in a statement on social media.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for bribe-taking "on a particularly large scale," it added.

Several independent Russian media outlets have alleged that Ivanov and his family acquired vast wealth through kick-backs on contracts he agreed at the ministry.

In December 2022, Navalny's team said they had obtained thousands of leaked emails from Ivanov's wife, Svetlana Maniovich, that showed a lavish lifestyle well beyond what his official salary could cover.

They said she had spent hundreds of thousands of euros on luxury cars, jewelry, clothes, parties, and renting premium property and yachts in the south of France.

Some of the transactions were routed through third parties, including Defense Ministry contractors, it alleged.

In court on Wednesday, Ivanov, 48, stood in a glass dock for defendants in military uniform.

The court said investigators believe he was part of a "criminal conspiracy" to take a "bribe on a particularly large scale in the form of property services, during the course of contracting and subcontracting work for the Defense Ministry."

It did not provide further details.

The judge sent him to pre-trial detention until at least June 23. He will be held at the notorious Lefortovo jail in Moscow, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Campaigners, including Navalny, have long argued that corruption is endemic in President Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Arrests of high-profile government figures are rare, usually the result of political infighting, analysts say.

Activists say the vast sums being poured into the Ukraine offensive have given officials new opportunities to enrich themselves through secretive procurement deals.

Read more about: Defense Ministry , Corruption

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Civil forfeiture

Russian Authorities Can Seize Assets of Criminals’ Acquaintances, Court Rules

Lawyers warned that the decision could hurt Russia’s attractiveness as an investment destination.
FIFA leaks

Leaked Emails Claim to Show Russia’s FIFA World Cup Bribery Scheme

The emails reportedly contained instructions on bribing football officials to improve Russia's bid for hosting the World Cup.
Convenient contracts

Russian Defense Chief’s Reported Ex Made $100M From Ministry Deals, Media Reports

“Shoigu’s beloved woman broke the record held by [former Defense Minister Anatoly] Serdyukov’s mistress,” a new investigation said.
Corruption

Who Killed Sheremet? Ukraine's Security Services Announce Theories on Murder

Pavel Sheremet, a renowned investigative journalist, was killed by a car bomb while he was driving to work at Radio Vesti on Wednesday morning in central...