Russian Schoolchildren Forced to Send Putin Birthday Wishes On-Camera

Children in schools and kindergartens across Russia appear to have been forced to wish President Vladimir Putin a happy 72nd birthday Monday in closely matching videos, media outlets reported.

The opposition Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit said it found similar flash mobs on social media posts in at least 11 Russian regions. The independent news website Vyorstka said at least 30 schools posted congratulatory videos on their VKontakte social media pages.

Children were lined up to spell out the word “Putin” at a school in southern Russia’s Rostov region.

“We’re proud that the best president in the world rules over our country,” the school said.