Putin Tells Schoolchildren Russia Is 'Invincible'

President Vladimir Putin told pupils at the start of the school year on Friday that it was impossible to defeat Russia as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine grinds through its 19th month.

"I understood why we won the Great Patriotic War," Putin said, referring to World War II, adding: "It is impossible to defeat this kind of nation with this kind of attitude. We were absolutely invincible. And we are the same now."

Putin spoke to the children during a lecture called "Important Conversations." Thirty high-achieving schoolchildren were selected to attend Putin's lecture.

"Important Conversations" were introduced after the start of the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine to boost patriotic sentiment.