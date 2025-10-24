School Ceiling Collapse Sparks Probe in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky Region

A classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson in a school in the Far East Russian town of Baley in the Zabaikalsky region, sparking an investigation into safety standards.

Eight students were in the classroom at the time the collapse began on Thursday when their teacher heard noises from above and evacuated the class before the plaster and suspended ceiling fell, Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov wrote on Telegram.

No injuries were reported.

The independent outlet Lyudi Baikala shared video showing broken ceiling tiles and other debris in the dust-covered classroom as panicked children peer inside.

Osipov said the collapse occurred two years after the building underwent major renovations. He said the contractor’s warranty remains valid until 2026 and that workers were already on-site repairing the damage.