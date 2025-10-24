School Ceiling Collapse Sparks Probe in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky Region

A classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson in a school in the Far East Russian town of Baley in the Zabaikalsky region, sparking an investigation into safety standards.
Eight students were in the classroom at the time the collapse began on Thursday when their teacher heard noises from above and evacuated the class before the plaster and suspended ceiling fell, Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov wrote on Telegram.
No injuries were reported.
The independent outlet Lyudi Baikala shared video showing broken ceiling tiles and other debris in the dust-covered classroom as panicked children peer inside.
Osipov said the collapse occurred two years after the building underwent major renovations. He said the contractor’s warranty remains valid until 2026 and that workers were already on-site repairing the damage.
The regional prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine whether safety and maintenance standards were met during and after the renovation. Prosecutors said they would assess compliance with building regulations and hold those responsible accountable.
The acting district prosecutor visited the school with local officials to inspect the damage. She ordered the officials to address violations related to property maintenance, oversight and the safety of the educational process.
Regional investigators launched a criminal case into safety violations.
The collapse follows similar incidents across Russia, highlighting the country’s crumbling public infrastructure.
According to the independent outlet 7x7, at least 31 Russian schools have seen partial roof or ceiling collapses since 2023, and 510 schools nationwide are listed as unsafe or in need of major repairs.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.