Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Opens Prestige Moscow Metro Project Via Video Link

Maxim Mishin / Press Service of the Moscow Mayor

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially opened the Moscow metro’s Big Circle Line on Wednesday, though he surprisingly elected to do so via video link rather than attending the ceremony in person.

Calling the new line "a much-needed project for the city," Putin congratulated "Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region," on the opening of the giant project, according to news agency RIA Novosti

"The line has become the world's largest underground subway ring," Putin said, adding that he intended to take the Chinese delegation to see the line during the upcoming visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow.

The opening ceremony was attended in person by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and some of the thousands of workers who took part in the line's construction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the construction of the new metro line had been "a mammoth project."

The Big Circle Line project, which cost some $6.6 billion to build, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Russia in recent decades. With a length of 70 kilometers and boasting 31 new metro stations, the Big Circle Line is expected to transport 3.3 million people daily and massively reduce overcrowding on the city’s inner metro ring.

Read more about: Metro , Infrastructure , Putin

Read more

foreign scrutiny

Putin Signs Controversial ‘Foreign Agent’ Law Expansion

Any politically active, foreign-funded individual or organization can now be labeled a “foreign agent.”
opinion Abbas Gallyamov

The Kremlin Faces a Difficult 2021

The opposition has become more diverse and noticeably stronger.
safety first

Putin Says Will Get Vaccine When Possible for Age Range

The 68-year-old president praised the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine as safe and effective. 
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...