Putin Opens Prestige Moscow Metro Project Via Video Link

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially opened the Moscow metro’s Big Circle Line on Wednesday, though he surprisingly elected to do so via video link rather than attending the ceremony in person.

Calling the new line "a much-needed project for the city," Putin congratulated "Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region," on the opening of the giant project, according to news agency RIA Novosti.

"The line has become the world's largest underground subway ring," Putin said, adding that he intended to take the Chinese delegation to see the line during the upcoming visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow.