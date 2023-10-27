Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Shot, Wounded in Annexed Crimea

Updated with criminal investigation.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal investigation into the attempted assassination of Oleg Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who was reportedly slated to lead a pro-Russian puppet government in Kyiv.

Oleg Tsaryov was shot and badly wounded at his home in annexed Crimea, his associates said earlier on Friday.

“[Tsaryov] was shot twice at around midnight on the grounds of the sanatorium where he lives,” read a message on the former lawmaker's personal Telegram channel.

“Oleg was unconscious with heavy blood loss by the time the ambulance arrived,” the message continued.

No information was provided as to who the shooter might have been, but law enforcement authorities were said to be investigating the scene of the shooting.

Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian politician in occupied Ukraine, said Tsaryov was in intensive care and that his condition was life-threatening.

The Kremlin said Friday it was unaware of an assassination attempt against Tsaryov.