'Storm of the Century' Kills 4, Cuts Power to 2Mln in Russia, Occupied Ukraine

Updated with new death toll.

A severe storm on the Black Sea hit parts of Ukraine and southern Russia on Sunday night, killing at least four people and knocking out power to nearly 2 million, with strong winds continuing into Monday.

"About 1.9 million people remained without power supply as of 10:00 Moscow time due to unfavorable weather conditions," Moscow's energy ministry said, listing the Russian regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar and Rostov, as well as the occupied Ukrainian regions of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The storm peaked on Sunday evening, with some parts of Russian-annexed Crimea receiving 33 millimeters of precipitation and winds reaching speeds of 144 kilometers per hour.

As waves up to 8 meters high battered the coast, crude oil loading was halted on Russia’s Novorossiysk oil terminal and the nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal — leading Kazakhstan, which exports through the CPC, to reduce oil production by nearly 15% compared to the day earlier, reported Bloomberg.

A Ukrainian interior ministry adviser posted several videos on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly showing the storm washing away Russian defenses on the coast, saying: “A storm washed away trenches in occupied Crimea that Russian army dug out on the beaches.”

The footage could not be independently verified.