Ukraine Says Detained 2 Russian FSB Agents

By AFP
A still image from the arrest of the two FSB agents. Ukraine's security service

Ukraine said Wednesday that it detained two agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) accused of sharing the location of sensitive military targets with the Russian military.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has waged a crackdown on those suspected of having collaborated with Russia, opening thousands of criminal cases.

"As a result of a special operation, two FSB agents were detained in Kyiv and Odesa," Ukraine's SBU security service said in a statement.

"The criminals tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops, and then send the occupiers the relevant coordinates to adjust air attacks," it said.

"At the final stage of the special operation, both criminals were caught red-handed while spying on potential targets for the occupiers," the SBU added.

One of the suspects photographed a thermal power station, ostensibly to help Russia with its bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, it said.

Both were charged with collaboration and face life in prison.

The UN said last year Ukraine had opened more than 6,600 criminal cases "against individuals for collaboration and other conflict-related crimes" since the war began.

