Ukraine Says Detained 2 Russian FSB Agents

Ukraine said Wednesday that it detained two agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) accused of sharing the location of sensitive military targets with the Russian military.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has waged a crackdown on those suspected of having collaborated with Russia, opening thousands of criminal cases.

"As a result of a special operation, two FSB agents were detained in Kyiv and Odesa," Ukraine's SBU security service said in a statement.

"The criminals tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops, and then send the occupiers the relevant coordinates to adjust air attacks," it said.