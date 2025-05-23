FSB Arrests Man Accused of Plotting Bomb Attack on May 9 Parade in Kaliningrad

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that it arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of plotting an attack on a military parade earlier this month in the western Kaliningrad region.
Law enforcement officials claimed the man planned to detonate an explosive device along the parade route during the May 9 event commemorating the Soviet victory in World War II.
According to the FSB, a Ukrainian handler recruited the man via Telegram, giving him instructions on how to carry out the attack.
In a video published by state media, the man, whose face was blurred, said he contacted an unidentified Ukrainian “coordinator” last month and was paid $150 in cryptocurrency for photographing a parade rehearsal on May 5.
“I was told to retrieve an explosive device from a cache and was promised $205,000,” the man said in the video.
It was not immediately clear whether he made the statement under duress.
The FSB said the man faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of plotting acts of sabotage and terrorism.
