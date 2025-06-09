Volograd Police Launch Manhunt for Ex-Convict Soldier Suspected of Shooting 2 – Reports

Law enforcement authorities in the southern Volgograd region have launched a manhunt for a former prison inmate who joined the military and is now suspected of shooting two people, the local media reported Monday.

Police are said to have circulated a mugshot and description of 34-year-old Maxim Valkovich, who is accused of shooting and wounding two people in the town of Petrov Val on Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities have not publicly commented on either the shooting or the reported manhunt. Spokespeople from the Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee told local news outlet V1.ru that the reported manhunt was not under their jurisdiction, while military investigators declined to comment.

The outlet shared eyewitness photographs of military police roaming the streets of Petrov Val. It also said it spoke with local residents who had witnessed “many” police cars arriving in the town.