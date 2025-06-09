Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Volograd Police Launch Manhunt for Ex-Convict Soldier Suspected of Shooting 2 – Reports

A photo of what is said to be Maxim Valkovich. Social media

Law enforcement authorities in the southern Volgograd region have launched a manhunt for a former prison inmate who joined the military and is now suspected of shooting two people, the local media reported Monday.

Police are said to have circulated a mugshot and description of 34-year-old Maxim Valkovich, who is accused of shooting and wounding two people in the town of Petrov Val on Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities have not publicly commented on either the shooting or the reported manhunt. Spokespeople from the Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee told local news outlet V1.ru that the reported manhunt was not under their jurisdiction, while military investigators declined to comment.

The outlet shared eyewitness photographs of military police roaming the streets of Petrov Val. It also said it spoke with local residents who had witnessed “many” police cars arriving in the town.

A former classmate of Valkovich told V1.ru that the shooting was sparked by a dispute over alleged infidelity.

“He has a wife and child here. She started cheating on him with some guy, and he [Valkovich] called him for a meeting,” the classmate was quoted as saying. “He didn’t arrive, his friends were there, [Valkovich] shot them and went on the run.”

The Moscow Times could not verify those claims.

An unverified video published by the Telegram news channel Baza, which has ties to law enforcement authorities, showed the shooting’s reported victims — two young and bloodied men who identified themselves by the first names Artyom and Shamil — lying on an open field.

Valkovich had served more than nine years in prison on charges of manslaughter, extortion and robbery. He was released in 2020, according to local media, and then reportedly spent two years under administrative supervision.

Valkovich signed a military contract as a volunteer soldier in 2023, the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti reported, citing his family. It confirmed that Valkovich has a wife and a small child but did not address the claims of infidelity.

Read more about: Volgograd , Regions , Police

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Sentences Volgograd Student to 12 Years in Prison for Sending $40 to Ukraine

Andrei Glukhov, a 21-year-old student with cerebral palsy, was convicted of treason for sending two 1,500-ruble transfers to a Ukrainian bank account.
2 Min read

At Least 6 Yekaterinburg Law Enforcement Officials Arrested on Various Charges – Reports

It was not immediately clear if the cases were connected, or if they represented a wider crackdown in the region’s security services.
2 Min read

Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released

Ukrainian website Obozrevatel has released footage of two people supposedly planting the car bomb that killed journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev on Wednesday...

Latvia Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Lawmaker for Allegedly Supporting Russia

Aleksejs Rosļikovs was ejected from a parliamentary debate last week after shouting in Russian: “We are the majority!” and “Russian is our language...
1 Min read