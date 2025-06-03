Russia Sentences Volgograd Student to 12 Years in Prison for Sending $40 to Ukraine

A court in the southern Russian city of Volgograd has sentenced a university student to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony after he made a small financial transfer to Ukraine, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Andrei Glukhov, 21, a student at the Volgograd Polytechnic College with cerebral palsy, was convicted of treason on May 29 following a monthlong trial, Mediazona reported, citing the court's press service.

Glukhov’s father, Eduard Glukhov, told Mediazona that his son had voiced opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the war started, he made contact online with an individual claiming to be a Ukrainian citizen who said they were collecting signatures in support of peace negotiations.

After the individual shared a Ukrainian bank account number with him, Glukhov allegedly transferred two small sums of 1,500 rubles each (about $17 at the time), his father said.

In September 2024, security agents searched the apartment Glukhov shared with his mother and seized computer equipment. While he was initially released after being questioned by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), he was detained again and charged a month later.