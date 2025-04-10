Russia Frees U.S.-Russian Dual National Ksenia Karelina in Prisoner Swap With United States

Russia released U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina in a prisoner exchange with the United States early Thursday in Abu Dhabi, U.S. officials confirmed.

“American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. “She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release.”

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Karelina was swapped for Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian dual national arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of U.S. authorities for allegedly exporting sensitive U.S.-made microelectronics to Russia.

Karelina, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in January 2024 while visiting family in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. She was initially charged with “petty hooliganism,” but authorities later accused her of treason, saying she had donated around $50 to a Ukrainian charity.

In August, a Russian court sentenced Karelina to 12 years in prison. Her appeal was denied in the fall.

The CIA played a central role in brokering Thursday’s exchange, according to WSJ, which was the first to break the story. CIA Director John Ratcliffe was said to have conducted negotiations with Federal Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov and was present at the Abu Dhabi airport for the handover.

“Today, President Trump brought home another wrongfully detained American from Russia,” WSJ quoted Ratcliffe as saying in a statement. “I’m proud of the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort, and we appreciate the Government of U.A.E. for enabling the exchange.”