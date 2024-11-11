Court Rejects U.S.-Russian Woman’s Appeal Against ‘Treason’ Sentence

A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by U.S.-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina against a 12-year prison sentence for donating around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

"The defendant's appeal was rejected. The sentence will therefore enter into force," the Sverdlovsk region appeals court said in a statement on Telegram.

Karelina was arrested in January 2024 while visiting family in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Initially, she was detained for "petty hooliganism" but the charge was later changed to "treason."

The 32-year-old ballet dancer and spa worker from Los Angeles was found guilty of "treason" in August.

Karelina donated $51.80 to the New York-based charity, Razom for Ukraine, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, U.S. media reported, citing her family and employer.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) accused her of collecting money that was "used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces."

Karelina is one of a number of US citizens and dual citizens imprisoned in Russia.