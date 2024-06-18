Moscow Court Remands Journalist Kriger on ‘Extremism’ Charges

A Moscow court on Tuesday remanded journalist Artyom Kriger until mid-August on charges related to the “extremism” case against late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his employer said.

Kriger, who works for the independent SOTAvision news outlet, was accused of “participation in an extremist community” after his Moscow apartment was searched by police on Tuesday morning and his personal electronic devices were confiscated.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to place him in pre-trial detention until Aug. 18.

SOTAvision denied the accusations against the journalist, saying that “Kriger was never an activist, he was not a member of any parties or movements.”

“There is no doubt that Artem did not cooperate with FBK, at least in order to avoid exposing himself and his colleagues to obvious risks under the conditions of public journalistic work — he and his voice were always on air,” SOTAvision said in a statement on Tuesday.