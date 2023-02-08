Polish-Belarusian Journalist Jailed for 8 Years in Belarus

Belarus on Wednesday sentenced Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut, who reported critically on President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, to eight years in prison, local rights group Viasna said.

"Judge Dmitry Bubenchik found Poczobut guilty and sentenced him to eight years in a penal colony with enhanced security," Viasna said on its website. He was found guilty of taking part in "actions harming national security" and "inciting hatred."

The 49-year-old was sentenced in the western city of Grodno, on the Polish border, where he was based.

Poland, Belarus's EU-member neighbor, has condemned the case and called for his release.